Fifty years ago...

DESPITE inclement weather on the day of the Henley Show, it made a profit of £253 2s 8d, it was reported at the annual meeting of Henley and District Agricultural Association held at the White Hart Hotel, Nettlebed, on Thursday last week. Captain P H Crosland added a word of warning. “A lot of people don’t like raffles and tombolas,” he said. “But without those there would be no profit at all.”

Wargrave Parish Council had a lengthy meeting on Tuesday when complaints were made about the deterioration of the postal service, with no reflection on the local postmen who will be shortly be moving to the Twyford sorting office. It was also reported that quotations for the village clock bequeathed by Mr Rankin were higher than anticipated.

On Monday night or Tuesday morning a thief climbed on to a flat roof at the premises of Arthur Butler, of Peppard, forced open a sash window and ransacked the office. The intruder attacked an old-fashioned safe and stole £10 in cash and £2 10s in National Insurance stamps.