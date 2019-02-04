A hundred years ago...

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
THE unpleasant weather experienced of late culminated on Monday night in a heavy downfall of snow which made traffic, especially in the country districts, very difficult. In Henley, the snowplough got to work on Tuesday and a passage was cleared in the centre of the road for vehicles, while the pavements were cleared by occupiers. A rapid thaw got rid of a great deal of snow but a sharp frost on Tuesday night prevented its further dispersal.
On Monday a pleasing little ceremony took place at the Crown Hotel, when Private Holloway, RAF, was presented by Mr Coates, on behalf of the habitués of the Smoking Room, with a handsome silver tankard as a parting gift. The recipient’s health was heartedly drunk and he was wished the best of good luck for the future.
At a meeting at the Plough Hotel in Shiplake on Saturday last, it was resolved to organise a Rat and Sparrow Club for the parish, having for its object the destruction of as many as possible of these pests.
