Wednesday, 13 February 2019

A hundred years ago...

THE sincerest sympathy will go to the wife and parents of Mr Gabriel Machin, who passed away early on Tuesday in the Colchester Military Hospital from pneumonia. The former Henley Grammar School pupil, 27, had undergone two operations for a complaint of internal pain while on military service and died of complications.

Four young Henley boys were placed under the supervision of a probation officer after being caught stealing 6d worth of savoy cabbages from Mr W J Borlase, of Wootten Manor. Mr Borlase said he had lost two-thirds of the crops from his garden before catching the boys in the act.

The Henley branch of the Comrades of the Great War held its annual meeting at the White Hart Hotel in Thames Side. Captain Brakspear, the commandant, said the branch had done “exceedingly well” to get its membership above 100 but there was still room for more.

