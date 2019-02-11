Twenty five years ago...

REMENHAM residents have called for a 30mph speed limit on White Hill as well as speed cameras and traffic-calming humps. They said the 50mph limit signs which went up a year ago hadn’t reduced the number of fatal or serious accidents. Police chiefs said they would argue the case to Berkshire County Council but the outcome would depend on funding.

Two women have signed up to become firefighters at Henley’s station in West Street. Their enrolment takes the team’s numbers to 16 following a period of chronic understaffing which had forced members of the Watlington and Goring crews to step in on occasion. Station officer John Gosby thanked the Henley Standard for publishing appeals for recruits, which he said had helped.

Pupils from Valley Road, Badgemore and Trinity primary schools in Henley honed their sporting skills at a fun day organised by students sitting BTEC leisure studies at The Henley College. The event at the college’s gymnasium included taster sessions in basketball and indoor rugby plus relays and egg and spoon races.