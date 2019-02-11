Ten years ago...

A STRIP club has been launched in Henley despite claims that the plan had been scrapped. Although owner Manowar Hussain walked away from the venture, citing pressure from his family, Diamonds and Pearls opened in Greys Road car park under the management of 19-year-old Francesca Wilson. Mr Hussain’s share in the business was bought by Andy Mags, a 40-year-old American originally lined up to be manager.

Hundreds of children got up to three days off school as the Henley area was hit by the heaviest snowfall in 18 years. Many schools shut as temperatures remained below zero for much of the week and two children escaped with minor bruising after their toboggan hit a tree. There were several minor accidents on the roads and direct trains from Henley to London Paddington were cancelled.

Staff at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed have hit out at fly-tippers who have turned the grounds into a rubbish tip. They said a small mountain of waste had built up and people kept adding to it at night. A plant hire firm from Theale cleared it up free of change but the charity warned it couldn’t afford to keep paying for this service in future.