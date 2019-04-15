A hundred years ago...

ACTING under medical advice, Councillor A E Hobbs, son of Mr Benj Hobbs, builder, of Hart Street, Henley, went to Southborough on Friday for a change. On Saturday he was knocked down by a motor car, sustaining a compound fracture of one of his legs that will keep him to his bed for six weeks. He is progressing as well as can be expected.

Pc Green, who a few years ago was stationed in the Henley division, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and is coming ba ck to Henley. Sgt Panting, who has won much respect and esteem during his two years’ among us, is being transferred to another division.

A few interesting additions have been made to the schedule for this year’s Hambleden Show. A champion prize is offered for the best dish of onions in addition to that usually given for potatoes. Children also receive attention with prizes being offered for the best collection of pressed, mounted and named wildflowers and also for the best cultivated school garden plot.