Fifty years ago...

HENLEY girls did exceedingly well at the finals of the festivals of ballet and stage dancing held in Southlands Hall, Reading, on Saturday last, winning 14 trophies between them. They are all pupils of the Henley branch of the Jeannine Greville Dancing Academies. It took them six months of preparation and six weeks of winning their way through local festivals to get to the finals.

Increasing growth of business in Wargrave has necessitated a move to larger premises for the local branch of Barclays bank. As of Monday, business will be transacted from the bank’s new High Street building, which was formerly a gown shop and before that was occupied by WH Smith & Son. The office will come under the control of the Henley branch, where the manager is Ronald Arthur Twort.

At about midnight on Tuesday someone armed with a mechanical saw cut down a 30ft tree in the grounds of Gillotts School. The noticeboard at the entrance to the school was also cut down, as was a supporting post of a tennis net.