Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Twenty five years ago...

YOUNG people in Henley are being targeted by dope dealers who come into the town with the sole purpose of selling drugs, it was claimed this week. Town councillor Janine Voss said on Tuesday that she was horrified to read a report saying drugs were freely available. She said that a reporter from a national newspaper claimed he had been offered cannabis and ecstasy and had actually bought cocaine while at Stallones nightclub.

Hambleden Valley residents are celebrating victory this week after plans to convert Finnamore Wood Young Offenders Institution into an adult open prison were rejected. Their four-month battle with the Home Office is over and their fears of a prison filled with male criminals, including sex offenders, have been put to rest.

Juggernauts rumbling along a small country road early in the morning are making the lives of residents of Whitchurch Hill a misery. Work on four new houses in the village, which began four weeks ago, has caused residents to compare their quiet cul-de-sac to war-torn Beirut and to dub the development “Nightmare on Hocketts Close”.

