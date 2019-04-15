Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

A FAMILY saw their dog die in agony after she ate rat poison while out on a walk. Sasha, an eight-year-old cocker spaniel, fell ill after leaving the woods between Lawson Road and Harpsden Way in Henley. She was rushed to the vets the following morning but died later that day. Laboratory reports suggested the dog had eaten a substance like rat poison.

A star of TV’s Gladiators paid a visit to Gillotts School in Henley. Pupils had sponsored teachers to fight each other in a number of gladiator-style events and Oblivion from the Sky One show came along to show them how it’s done. Oblivion — alias Nick Aldis, 22, — even took part in a duel with PE teacher Jermaine Webster in front of almost the entire school — and lost.

Police are hunting burglars who left a signed note at their victim’s home. They scrawled “JC and JM woz ’ere” on a piece of paper before stealing a laptop, camera and money from the house in Hop Gardens, Henley. The burglars struck between 10pm on Saturday and 5am on Sunday. Police believe the raid could be linked to the theft of two bicycles from a garage in Lambridge Wood Road on April 4.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33