Ten years ago...

A FAMILY saw their dog die in agony after she ate rat poison while out on a walk. Sasha, an eight-year-old cocker spaniel, fell ill after leaving the woods between Lawson Road and Harpsden Way in Henley. She was rushed to the vets the following morning but died later that day. Laboratory reports suggested the dog had eaten a substance like rat poison.

A star of TV’s Gladiators paid a visit to Gillotts School in Henley. Pupils had sponsored teachers to fight each other in a number of gladiator-style events and Oblivion from the Sky One show came along to show them how it’s done. Oblivion — alias Nick Aldis, 22, — even took part in a duel with PE teacher Jermaine Webster in front of almost the entire school — and lost.

Police are hunting burglars who left a signed note at their victim’s home. They scrawled “JC and JM woz ’ere” on a piece of paper before stealing a laptop, camera and money from the house in Hop Gardens, Henley. The burglars struck between 10pm on Saturday and 5am on Sunday. Police believe the raid could be linked to the theft of two bicycles from a garage in Lambridge Wood Road on April 4.