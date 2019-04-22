Fifty years ago...

THE BBC has taken the first step towards building a 182ft tower near Park Place School in Remenham. It would be a 150ft lattice steel tower surmounted by a 32ft glass fibre cylinder. This would vastly improve reception of BBC2 and colour television in the Henley area. Dr N R C Lansdell, chairman of Remenham Parish Council, said: “It would look like an Eiffel Tower”.

Fifty years’ service with Messrs W H Brakspear at their Henley brewery has been marked by a presentation from the directors to Alfred William Wells, 63. Mr Wells, of Wilson Avenue, Henley, joined the brewery on April 18, 1919, when he left school, first being employed in the mineral water department. In 1925 he was made foreman and in 1952 took charge of the bottled beer store. He is now assistant yard foreman.

Richard Bradley, of Simmons Road, Henley, was taken to Battle Hospital in Reading on Tuesday. His left foot was caught in a conveyor belt at Twyford Mills, where he was working. His condition was described by the hospital on Thursday as “fairly comfortable”.