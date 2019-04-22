Twenty five years ago...

A FUNERAL with full military honours was being held today (Friday) for acting Major Harry Shapland, the army officer from Peppard killed by American “friendly fire” over Iraq last week. Hundreds of letters in tribute and condolence have been received by his parents, Roger and Caroline, and by his regiment, the 1st Battalion of Irish Guards. Last Thursday, the couple were told that their 28-year-old son was missing at the same time as reports that two UN helicopters had been mistakenly shot down by US fighters.

Three conmen distracted staff at a Henley travel agents while an accomplice sneaked into a back office and stole more than £43,000 worth of travellers’ cheques. The four men left Keith Bailey Travel in Bell Street at about 4.20pm on Tuesday and are thought to have headed for King’s Road car park. Staff alerted police after discovering that the safe had been emptied.

Rush hour traffic was delayed when a brewery lorry shed its load of beer and lager in the centre of Henley on Tuesday morning. Drivers coming into town over Henley Bridge were affected for an hour while Whitbread staff cleared the road of broken glass.