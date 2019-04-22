Ten years ago...

A COUPLE who left Henley to live in Spain were robbed by thieves posing as car repairmen. Graham and Mary Crowmack, who emigrated last year, were targeted while waiting at the side of a motorway after one of their tyres was punctured. When they pulled over, a man dressed in a high-visibility jacket arrived and ordered the couple to move away from the car, claiming he was calling the police. Mrs Crowmack’s bag was stolen by an accomplice while the couple were distracted.

Henley councillors have vowed to stop plans to develop Gillotts Corner Field. The town council-owned beauty spot has been earmarked for 300 to 450 new homes by South Oxfordshire District Council. At a meeting on Tuesday, the town council voted to oppose the plans when it was revealed that the district council would consider a compulsory purchase order.

Parts of Henley were brought to a standstill this week as the Bell Street roadworks took their toll. The road was closed for resurfacing for four days, causing queues of traffic through the town. Dan Higgins, of King’s Road, said: “It seems like roadworks in Henley have been going on forever.”