A hundred years ago...

AT the Caversham bench, Alfred Charles Lovelock, dairyman, was summoned by the Henley Rural District food control committee for failing to take all reasonable precautions to protect a quantity of potatoes in Big Field at Crowsley Park Farm, Shiplake. Mr F J Ratcliffe, for the defendant, put in a plea of not guilty and said that Lovelock was unable to remove the potatoes owing to the difficulty in getting labour. The only assistant he could get was a man aged 74, who lifted some four or five tons and then fell ill. The chairman referred to the difficulties in obtaining labour and dismissed the case.

An effort is to be made to revive Henley Cricket Club, which was in abeyance during the war. A special general meeting is to be held at the Hart Street Club on Tuesday. All those living in the Henley parish and interested in cricket are invited to be present as the club has received an invitation to resume its membership of the Reading and District Cricket League.

On Tuesday some cows got inside the gates of the Salisbury Club and while endeavouring to get out again forced down a gate and a large portion of the wall. Happily, no one was passing.