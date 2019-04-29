Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

TRADERS in Henley are fighting back in the recession and experiencing a revival. The number of empty shops has dropped from 34 to 26 since the Henley Standard launched its Think Local campaign two months ago — despite four more closures. The Henley Barber Shop and Temptation Gifts are among the family-owned businesses to have decided Henley is an attractive economic location and others are set to follow suit.

Crime in Henley has rocketed with an average of almost one in 10 residents becoming a victim. There were 1,008 reported offences during the 12 months to the end of March. This was 72 more than in the previous year, a rise of 7.6 per cent, according to figures released by Thames Valley Police this week.

The lone voice calling for Gillotts Corner Field to be developed had a planning application refused. Robert Hale, of Gillotts Lane, wanted to build a detached house on his land in 2006 but it was deemed “harmful to the unspoilt character and appearance of the area” by South Oxfordshire District Council. Two weeks ago, the mobility systems provider said he wanted a 450-home development in the field behind his home to go ahead.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33