Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY’S rugby heroes celebrated a wonderful finale to a marvellous season when they swept to a 29-7 victory over visitors St Ives on Saturday in front of 600 cheering supporters at Dry Leas. The team has been promoted to National League Division 5 South. Gavin Sharpe, one of the try scorers, put a slight dampener on the celebrations when he announced that he would be joining Bristol next season.

A family who recently moved house lost furniture, toys, pushchairs and tools when three garages at the end of their garden caught light. Lisa Drage, who moved to Norman Avenue, Henley, six weeks ago, thought someone was having a bonfire when she saw smoke from her kitchen window at about 5.30pm on Monday. A neighbour and residents of Albert Road, whose homes back on to the garages, called the fire service.

Thieves broke into The Henley College twice over the weekend. In the second burglary a computer, radio equipment and a camera, together worth about £2,000, were taken from an office and workroom. In the earlier break-in items were taken from a workroom store.