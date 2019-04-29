Fifty years ago...

HALF of Henley was converted from town gas to natural gas this week. An army of about 375 men, working from a base at the old station goods yard, has converted 5,927 gas appliances since Monday. The man in charge is Maurice Little, a former pupil of Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning, who has 12 years’ experience of gas conversion in Canada, America and Britain.

The Henley branch of the St John Ambulance Brigade has collected enough money to start building its new headquarters at Makins recreation ground in Greys Road. The annual meeting on Monday was probably the last to be held in the present hall in Market Place.

A 10-horse power Decauville made in 1901 was the oldest of the 51 veteran cars which snorted their way through Henley, up White Hill and into the car park at Chez Skinners restaurant on Saturday. The youngest car was a sprightly 1915 Studebaker. All the cars had been from London to Land’s End and back. The rally was organised by the Veteran Car Club of Great Britain and sponsored by the Vehicle and General Insurance Company.