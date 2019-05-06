Ten years ago...

A PENSIONER was tortured by a gang of masked robbers who burst into his home, stripped him, tied him up and poured boiling water over him. The four men also broke a number of Geoffrey Parker’s fingers and toes. The 69-year-old suffered skin burns and was left almost unconscious after the robbery at his farmhouse in Ipsden Heath, near Stoke Row, where he lives alone.

A three-year-old Henley girl and her family were lucky to survive a head-on car crash as they returned from holiday. The Triptrees were coming through Remenham on their way home from Gatwick Airport when their Vauxhall Zafira collided with a Skoda Octavia. Father James, mother Debbie and daughter Lucy, three, were all injured and only Sophie, five, was unhurt.

Two people with nearly 80 years’ service to the Henley community between them have been awarded town medals. The presentations were made to Mary Aldred, who volunteered for the brownies and guides for 30 years, and Peter Holloway, who was honoured for his dedication in helping the town’s young people.