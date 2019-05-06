Twenty five years ago...

AMENDMENTS to the controversial planned residents’ parking scheme in Henley have been welcomed by town councillors. Oxfordshire’s traffic engineer, Mr Mike Rant, said this week that he planned to double the number of residents’ parking permits and reduce the yearly cost by £30. Mayor-elect Mrs Penny Aird predicted the revised scheme would be well received by residents.

Thieves stole a silver chalice and communion jugs when they broke into Henley’s Christ Church on Saturday night. The burglars, who smashed a display cabinet to steal the old silverware, left a trail of debris in the church, vestry and halls, which was discovered on Sunday morning. A saddened Rev Peter Peirce thought the pieces were quite valuable — but worth more to the church than their economic value.

Grandfather Rae Jones made a remarkable comeback on Saturday by leading three generations of his rugby family into battle. The 70-year-old starred alongside son Barry, 46, and 17-year-old grandson Daffydd in an historic Henley Rugby Club B team match. Opponents Thatcham were eventually overwhelmed 43-24.