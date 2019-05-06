Fifty years ago...

JACK BERESFORD, who won the Olympic sculling title in 1924 at Paris and the Diamonds at Henley in 1920, 1924, 1925 and 1926, journeyed from his Shiplake home on Saturday to take part in the Head of the River Race for scullers over four-and-a-quarter miles. Now over 70, Jack took the pennant for his age group with a time of 26 minutes and 52 seconds.

Mr Anthony Greenwood, minister of housing and local government, has directed Henley Rural District Council to buy 22 acres of land at Bishopswood Camp, Sonning Common, for which planning permission for housing development had been refused. The site includes a former war-time hutment camp which had fallen into disrepair.

Henley’s conversion from town gas to natural gas was completed a day ahead of schedule this week. The Southerngas team of about 375 men finished the job by Thursday night, having converted 3,400 appliances in four days. Mr Maurice Little, the man in charge, said that this was rather difficult because they had to convert all the rural areas. Natural gas was available to most areas by Monday lunchtime.