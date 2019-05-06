A hundred years ago...

THE uncertain glory of an April day was brought forcibly to our notice on Sunday. The morning opened with glorious sunshine, succeeded later by a heavy downpour of rain and sleet. This was succeeded by a fall of snow which assumed a perfect blizzard for a couple of hours or more and, despite the rain which preceded it, the ground was soon covered. During the blizzard a lot of tree limbs were blown about and there was some damage to telegraph and telephone wires.

Sir Frank Crisp, of Friar Park, Henley, passed away late in the afternoon on Tuesday and although his death was expected, when the news percolated down into the town that he was no more it occasioned the deepest sorrow amongst all classes of the community, by whom he was held in the highest respect and esteem.

On Thursday afternoon an interesting function took place on the barrack square in Sheerness Garrison in Watlington when all the Royal Garrison Artillerymen assembled to witness the presentation of Distinguished Conduct medals to Mr Jesse Green and Mr Patrick Burke for conspicuous services rendered in the field.