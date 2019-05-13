A hundred years ago...

AMID scenes of genuine sorrow and deep regret, the mortal remains of Henley’s great benefactor, friend and Freeman, Sir Frank Crisp, were laid to rest on Saturday in the picturesque cemetery at the top of Fair Mile. It was a lovely spring afternoon and crowds thronged the streets to watch the funeral procession pass by. Business was entirely suspended and among the observable tokens of respect were the floating at half-mast of flags on the municipal buildings and the Salisbury and Liberal clubs.

Mr and Mrs Walters, of Marmion Road, Henley, have heard from the Admiralty that their son, Harold, has been wounded by a bomb in Austria. He went out on HMS Cardiff in February and has described the dreadful poverty in the country. It appears that he and some other officers were walking on the battlefield when the bomb exploded.

At a meeting of the stewards of Henley Royal Regatta a resolution was unanimously passed that an enclosure called the Henley Stewards’ Enclosure be provided for the use of members and their friends and that members of the enclosure be elected.