Fifty years ago...

THE borough council, on the recommendation of the public health drainage committee, decided on Tuesday to accept a tender of £45 from Rentokil Laboratories in an attempt to control the pigeon nuisance in Station Road, Henley. Councillor A C Lane, the chairman, said pigeons were also a menace at the town hall and other parts of the town but Station Road appeared to be the worst area.

The new headquarters fund for Sonning Common district scouts and guides got off to a flying start on Saturday with a gymkhana and fete at Bishopswood Camp. The many visitors saw a high standard of riding by the youngsters, all of whom were under 17. Caroline Tyrer, riding Black Velvet, was overall champion and was awarded a trophy by show president Miss S M Bonham-Carter.

A lifetime’s fishing was rewarded on Thursday last week when Mr S J Blake received eight cups and a shield from Mrs J R Hawker, whose husband is president of Henley Fishing Club. Mr Blake, 69, of Vicarage Road, Henley, landed a pike weighing 10lb 6oz to win the Hawker Pike Cup.