Twenty five years ago...

THE owner of Henley’s teddy bear shop was let off a parking ticket after town magistrates accepted she had no choice but to leave her car parked on double yellow lines. Joan Bland told the court on Tuesday that she had been unloading stock and provisions at Asquiths on December 17 when she was given a parking ticket. Mrs Bland said it took more than 10 minutes because she had to lock the car and struggle through fire doors and up stairs in the shop. She denied parking any longer than necessary.

The Henley scout hut has been vandalised for the third time this year, causing £1,000 of damage. All 36 panes of glass at the Greys Road headquarters were smashed at the weekend. Garden shears were used to force open the door of a store room and the coin box from the pay phone was stolen.

Low-cost housing, better toilet facilities and permanent homes for the town’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau and the Henley Tennis Club are to be tackled by Henley’s new mayor. At the mayor-making ceremony on Monday, Penny Aird also promised to continue to fight the district council for better parking facilities and to concentrate on giving the tourist office a higher profile.