Ten years ago...

A £60,000 adventure playground in Henley is under threat of closure — just days after it was re-opened. Neighbours have called on the town council to move it away from their homes by Mill Meadows or face possible legal action. They claim that the refurbished playground has caused a rise in noise levels and antisocial behaviour.

Television presenter Alan Titchmarsh so loves Wind in the Willows that his children call him “Moley”. The ITV programme host revealed his passion for Kenneth Grahame’s classic book — and his nickname — when he opened Ratty’s Refuge, an award-winning garden at Henley’s River & Rowing Museum.

Police are offering a £10,000 reward for information about the attempted murder of a man a year ago. Stuart Purser, 27, of Mead Close, Caversham, was shot in the head in the communal doorway of his flat at 9.40pm on May 5. Thames Valley Police have so far drawn a blank in their investigation.