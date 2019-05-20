Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

HENLEY’S Congregational Church was on the air on Sunday when the BBC broadcast the morning worship in its Radio 4 service. Because of technical requirements, there was no admittance to the church after 10.20am but there was still a big attendance for this special occasion.

Sally Gomm, four, and her sister Tina, seven, have good reason to look happy. Last Saturday at their home in Elizabeth Road, Henley, they held a jumble sale which raised more than £9 for the Henley almshouses renovation appeal. The girls got the idea from a friend, Judy Wormald, also of Elizabeth Road, and decided to give the proceeds to the almshouses, which they had read about. For a fortnight before the big day they toured the estate with a wheelbarrow collecting jumble.

On Thursday and Friday last week, Wargrave played host to American film star Lee Remick when she was filming some scenes from A Severed Head with her co-star Ian Holm. The actual filming took place at Maple Croft, a Victorian house set in 35 acres of land, owned by 86-year-old Mrs Gerald Welch and her daughter.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33