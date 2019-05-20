Fifty years ago...

HENLEY’S Congregational Church was on the air on Sunday when the BBC broadcast the morning worship in its Radio 4 service. Because of technical requirements, there was no admittance to the church after 10.20am but there was still a big attendance for this special occasion.

Sally Gomm, four, and her sister Tina, seven, have good reason to look happy. Last Saturday at their home in Elizabeth Road, Henley, they held a jumble sale which raised more than £9 for the Henley almshouses renovation appeal. The girls got the idea from a friend, Judy Wormald, also of Elizabeth Road, and decided to give the proceeds to the almshouses, which they had read about. For a fortnight before the big day they toured the estate with a wheelbarrow collecting jumble.

On Thursday and Friday last week, Wargrave played host to American film star Lee Remick when she was filming some scenes from A Severed Head with her co-star Ian Holm. The actual filming took place at Maple Croft, a Victorian house set in 35 acres of land, owned by 86-year-old Mrs Gerald Welch and her daughter.