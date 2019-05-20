Twenty five years ago...

A TRAIN was delayed and police tracker dogs were called in after three boys were seen on the railway line at Lower Shiplake on Sunday. They appeared to be tampering with equipment beside the line and when police arrived just after 6.30pm they found a signal box looking as though it had been shot at.

Five people were injured when a minibus was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Cavalier in Peppard on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe they would have been more seriously hurt had they not been strapped in by seat belts. The accident happened in Stoke Row Road near the Unicorn pub in Kingwood at 4.30pm when it was raining heavily.

A horse died and another was injured when a car and horsebox overturned on the A4130 at Gangsdown Hill, Nuffield. The road was partially closed for three hours following the accident on Friday. The driver and one horse managed to free themselves from the wreckage but the other horse had broken its back and had to be put down by a vet.