Fifty years ago...

“LOCAL boy makes good” was the theme at the Mayor-making ceremony on Monday when Councillor John Green followed in the footsteps of many previous Henley-born holders of the office. He was elected to the mayoralty in the presence of members of the council and a large number of members of the public, including his wife Frances and children, Paul, Laura and Carl.

Sydney Charles Lilley, of Waterside, Henley, was fined £2 for having a dog without a licence and £1 for allowing it to foul the pavement in New Street, Henley, by town magistrates on Tuesday. In mitigation, Mr Lilley wrote to say that there were no notices displayed warning that this was an offence. He said his 8in chihuahua was “the smallest dog in Henley.”

The driver of one of two lorries involved in a car crash near the entrance to Leander Club at about 10am on Friday was trapped by his legs for more than an hour before being released be rescue workers. He and the driver of the other lorry were taken by ambulance to Battle Hospital in Reading.