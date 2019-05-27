A hundred years ago...

A GENERAL meeting of the subscribers of the Henley and District Horticultural Society was held at 12 Hart Street on Saturday night. Opening the proceedings, the chairman said the society had been in a state of suspended animation over the past three or four years as a result of the shortage of labour and the absence of so many men. However, he said they hoped to arrange a show this year or next.

The general purposes committee of Oxfordshire County Council heard that under the arrangements for the destruction of the rats, the police had received claims in respect of 4,547 rats which had been killed in the past quarter. The expenditure was submitted for payment and it was also requested that provision of £75 might be made to meet the probable expenses in the current quarter.

The Civil Service estimate for the year ending March 31, 1920, includes a sum of £1,000 towards the provision of a new post office in Henley. The total expenditure on the facility is expected to be about £14,000. Meanwhile, Mrs Winch has been appointed sub-postmistress of the Reading Road sub-post office.