Ten years ago...

THE new Mayor of Henley is urging people to clean up the town. Elizabeth Hodgkin wants residents and businesses to pick up litter, especially cigarette butts, and remove weeds. Her call came as the town prepares for the annual royal regatta and arts festival, which both attract thousands of visitors, and to welcome judges from the Britain in Bloom contest. She said: “Let’s not tolerate litter louts.”

Organisers of the Le Cordon Bleu Henley Food Festival have hailed it a “stunning success”. More than 10,000 people braved the wind and rain to get a taste of fine food and meet celebrity chefs at Phyllis Court Club over the weekend. It was the third time in four years that the festival has taken place but the first outside the town centre and where visitors were charged to enter.

Residents of a Henley street will have to drag their wheelie bins 50 yards and back again under the new domestic waste collection system. Neighbours in Crisp Road are the latest to highlight the problems with the scheme being brought in by South Oxfordshire District Council. The Henley Standard has been inundated with complaints.