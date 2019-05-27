Twenty five years ago...

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe inspected some of his country’s finest works of art during a visit to Stonor Park on Thursday last week. The head of state was clearly delighted by the chance to see sculptures by leading Zimbabwean artists. They formed part of a growing collection displayed inside and around the grounds of Stonor House by the Contemporary Fine Art Gallery, of Eton.

Steps to prevent flower sellers from setting up stalls at empty shops in Henley are being taken by the town council. Town clerk Jean Pickett told the general purposes committee that several complaints had been made about the stalls in Duke Street and Bell Street. She said the police were powerless to do anything because the stalls were not causing an obstruction.

Plans to build a new Christian meeting room at Swiss Farm, Henley, have been lodged with South Oxfordshire District Council. The Henley Project Committee would need to demolish an agricultural building on land at the Marlow Road site for the proposed place of worship.