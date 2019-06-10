A hundred years ago...

A TERRIBLE aeroplane disaster occurred on the outskirts of Aldeburgh in Suffolk on May 24 as a result of which three officers lost their lives. One of these, Lieutenant William Wyatt RAF (engineer and technical officer), was a native of Wargrave and son-in-law of Mr Richardson, the manager of Messrs O’Hara & Lee. Mr Wyatt, who joined up on September 9, 1914 and was to have been demobilised on June 9, was engaged in testing work when the accident happened. Two machines were up and it is conjectured that the wing of one plane caught the tail of the other, bringing them both down.

The birthday of His Majesty the King was observed in Henley on Tuesday by the joyous ringing of the church bells both in the early morning and in the evening. Flags were hoisted on the church tower, at the Salisbury Club and in schools and other parts of the town.

In the Colonial Office list of birthday honours, appears the name of Major Dennis Lynch Baines, political officer, Bukoba, German East Africa, son of Dr C E Baines, formerly of Henley, who is granted the Order of the British Empire.