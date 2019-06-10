Fifty years ago...

SEVEN people were fined £5 each at Henley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for leaving their cars on the Marlow Road footpath near Dry Leas on Sunday, April 20, when a rugby tournament was taking place. All seven pleaded guilty by letter, most citing the fact that their car was just one of a line and that the Oxfordshire rugby 7-a-side tournament was in progress.

For the first time in the history of the annual civic parade and service last Sunday, the sermon at St Mary’s Church was preached by a Roman Catholic priest. Father Denis Toplass, of the Church of the Sacred Heart, Henley, preached to a congregation that included the Mayor, Councillor John Green, himself a Roman Catholic.

An island half a mile upstream from Shiplake College was attacked and invaded last Saturday evening — despite the stalwart efforts of a defending force. The attack was mounted and the island defended by the Henley detachment of the Oxfordshire Royal Green Jacket Battalion army cadet force.