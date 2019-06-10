Twenty five years ago...

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
A WINE shop owner in Henley who was taken to court this week for failing to pay his business rates has vowed to withhold them until they are reduced. Brian Bonner-Davis, who has seen his rates quadruple to £5,800 a year in the five years he has been running Tremayne’s in Bell Street, says he is prepared to face the bailiffs rather than pay up.
War veterans proudly marched through Henley on Sunday in a moving tribute to those who died on D-Day. The medal-wearing heroes paraded through the town during an afternoon of remembrance that included a service at St Mary’s Church attended by 500 people.
Three stockbrokers are to give quotes on how best to invest
£4 million of Henley’s money. Albert E Sharp, Laing and Cruickshank and Phillips & Drew will be contacted about taking control of the money, which Henley Town Council received in exchange for land off Reading Road acquired by Tesco for a supermarket.
10 June 2019
More News:
Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Looking after patients was privilege, says retiring GP
A DOCTOR who has served Goring and Woodcote for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say