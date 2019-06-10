Twenty five years ago...

A WINE shop owner in Henley who was taken to court this week for failing to pay his business rates has vowed to withhold them until they are reduced. Brian Bonner-Davis, who has seen his rates quadruple to £5,800 a year in the five years he has been running Tremayne’s in Bell Street, says he is prepared to face the bailiffs rather than pay up.

War veterans proudly marched through Henley on Sunday in a moving tribute to those who died on D-Day. The medal-wearing heroes paraded through the town during an afternoon of remembrance that included a service at St Mary’s Church attended by 500 people.

Three stockbrokers are to give quotes on how best to invest

£4 million of Henley’s money. Albert E Sharp, Laing and Cruickshank and Phillips & Drew will be contacted about taking control of the money, which Henley Town Council received in exchange for land off Reading Road acquired by Tesco for a supermarket.