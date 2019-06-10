Ten years ago...

A MAN from Henley is offering a £100,000 reward to the person who helps him sell his £2 million house in Devon. Jonathan Blain, who lives in Ancastle Green, can’t afford to keep his second home in the village of Tuckenhay by the River Dart. The 46-year-old innovator admits he made a mistake by spending £800,000 renovating the property, which he has been unable to sell.

A group of residents is threatening to boycott the wheelie bins being introduced in Henley and South Oxfordshire from Monday. They say the new waste collection system has been forced upon them and the huge bins could be dangerous for elderly householders to use.

A former director of rugby at the Henley Hawks has lost his fight for more than £300,000 in compensation after claiming unfair dismissal. John Lambden, 54, was fired in February last year after a disappointing start to the season in which the team sank into the relegation zone of National League 2. He claimed he was given no warning of his dismissal and was not told he had a right to appeal but this week the High Court backed a ruling by an employment tribunal that he had never been employed by the club but instead worked as a contractor.