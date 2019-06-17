Monday, 17 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

THREE people were arrested and a gun seized by police in raids across South Oxfordshire. A 34-year-old man was arrested at the Dog and Duck pub in Highmoor on suspicion of owning an illegal firearm — a .22-calibre rifle — and boxes of ammunition. A 20-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were arrested at a house in The Close, Woodcote, on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

The controversial new waste collection scheme has been beset with problems since Monday’s launch. Wheelie bins remained full as some pick-ups were more than 10 hours late — and some residents have still to receive theirs. Last week, South Oxfordshire District Council admitted that the new multi-million-pound system would have “teething problems”.

About 2,000 Poles took to the fields surrounding Fawley Court in protest at its £22 million sale by Polish Catholic priests. The demonstration on Whitsunday was designed to show how Poles feel cheated by the Marian Fathers, who had owned the property since 1953. The protesters believe that Fawley Court and its land is a “piece of Poland”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33