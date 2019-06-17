A hundred years ago...

LORD Phillimore, who succeeds Lord Halifax as president of the English Church Union, comes from a family of lawyers and churchmen. His father, Sir Robert Phillimore, and his grandfather were distinguished in both capacities. Lord Phillimore, who resides at Shiplake, twice contested South Oxfordshire as a Liberal. He is in his 74th year.

On Saturday last the Henley Boys Band, after attending the American tea at Normanhurst, marched to Phyllis Court Club. There they were met by Capt Finlay, who presented medals to 14 boys, including H Pickett, of the RN School of Music, who was granted special leave for the occasion. Cheers were given to Capt Finlay after which the band performed at the riverside.

Central Butte (Canada) has been the scene of great festivity on the occasion of her returned heroes. They were banqueted, an official address of welcome was read to them and each was made the recipient of a gold watch, suitably inscribed. Among the recipients was Pte C Crane, son of Mrs Crane, of Greys Road, Henley.