Fifty years ago...

AREAS at present administered by Henley Borough and Henley Rural District Councils will become part of a huge unit of administration comprising the county borough of Reading, parts of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire if proposals outlined in a report of the Royal Commission on Local Government in England are ever put into effect.

Thieves smashed a window at the rear of Henley Trinity Junior School on Friday night and went through every room in the place. They ended up with less than £1 in cash after breaking the locks on three doors to get in. The cash was telephone money, mostly in three pences, as very little money is ever kept at the school.

Henley Borough Council and Henley Chamber of Trade have joined forces to decorate the town for the holiday season, taking in both the royal regatta and the town and visitors’ regatta on August 9. The chamber has purchased 3,700ft of bunting at a cost of more than £60 and the council is arranging to hang this, together with flower baskets and tubs, which it is providing, in the town centre.