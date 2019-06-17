Twenty five years ago...

ANGRY protests greeted the announcement this week that chunks of South Oxfordshire could be transferred to Berkshire. The move is seen as an opportunist land grab by Reading to pave the way for a new Thames bridge between Caversham and Sonning, an idea that has been vehemently opposed by councils in Oxfordshire for 20 years.

Henley fire chief Mr John Gosby is the toast of the town after being made an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours. The volunteer station officer admitted he was “a little choked” when the news was confirmed on Saturday, saying: “It is unbelievable — one of those things you think could never possibly happen.”

Records are already tumbling at this year’s royal regatta with a sharp increase in the number of entries. The total of 536 crews, beating the 1992 record by 31, has been boosted by a record home entry of 431 and the second best-ever entry of 105 overseas crews from 20 nations.