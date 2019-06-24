A hundred years ago...

THE news that Leander has failed to get a service eight together to row for the King’s Cup at the Peace Regatta will cause considerable disappointment and it is practically certain that the trophy will leave England. There will be three “home” entries — the first trial eights from Oxford and Cambridge, which are entirely composed of servicemen, and an eight representing the British Army of Occupation.

On Sunday evening an accident happened to two young men near the Jolly Waterman. They were riding a motorcycle in the direction of Henley when they had a nasty side slip, one of them being very badly cut about the eye and knee. They were taken into a house close by where their injuries were attended to by two members of the St John Ambulance Brigade.

After many disappointments, the cadre of the 52nd Oxford and Bucks Light Infantry, which distinguished itself by undaunted bravery throughout the war in France, returned to Oxford on Thursday and was accorded a hearty welcome. Flags were freely displayed in the city and Carfax bells rang out.