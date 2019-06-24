Fifty years ago...

AIR Marshal Sir Leslie and Lady Dalton-Morris, of Phyllis Court Drive, Henley, escaped injury on Sunday evening when the nearside rear wheel of their car buckled at a point near the Golden Ball at Assendon and the vehicle went out of control for a short distance. Fortunately, there was no other traffic about at the time.

During the past week contributions amounting to £46 19s have been received towards the cost of floodlighting and the regatta firework display. The total received to date is £159 9s, which is less than half the amount required to meet this year’s cost of these traditional attractions and, with the regatta less than two weeks away, further contributions are urgently needed.

Thieves broke into the tobacconist and confectionery shop of George Flackett in Reading Road, Henley, last weekend and stole 62,000 cigarettes, cash and sweets to the total value of £950. The break-in happened between 10.30pm on Saturday and 10.10am on Sunday.