Monday, 24 June 2019

Twenty five years ago...

FINNAMORE Wood Young Offenders Institution is to close at the end of the month. The announcement follows months of legal wrangles and a campaign by neighbours, who fought a four-month battle to prevent it becoming an adult male open prison. The closure will leave only two young offender’ institutions in the country and none in the south.

Regatta festivities are to be boosted by the return of the traditional Traylen’s Fair. The popular attraction, which has been a feature of the regatta for the past 90 years, is back on its Wargrave Road site after missing last year’s event because of land difficulties.

Henley MP Michael Heseltine, the pioneer of the national council shake-up, is resisting moves which could lose him part of his constituency. He wants to talk with council officials in Oxfordshire in a bid to block a proposed “land grab” by Reading. “I suggest we meet to
co-ordinate our strategy to resist this unpopular move,” he states in a letter to chief executives.

