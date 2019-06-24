Ten years ago...

A WOMAN woke up to find her pyjamas on fire after she fell asleep while smoking. Sue Kane, of Harpsden Road, Henley, suffered first degree burns to eight per cent of her body and could be scarred for life after dozing off at home on Monday afternoon with a cigarette still lit. Smoke from the fire damaged her bedroom.

Harry Wheeler was given a hero’s reception on his return to Normandy for the 65th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The 85-year-old was given a guard of honour as he visited Pegasus Bridge for only the second time since he helped capture it on June 6, 1944. Mr Wheeler, of Luker Avenue, Henley, described the welcome for the returning veterans as “out of this world”.

The owner of an alternative limousine claims he is being victimised by the DVLA. Alexis Leventis, of Marmion Road, Henley, has been hiring out his “stretch” Volkswagen Beetle for weddings and other occasions. Now the DVLA has told him he must stop doing business until he has the correct licence plate. Mr Leventis, 43, estimates he is losing about £800 a month as a result.