A hundred years ago...

IT is now five years since the last Henley Royal Regatta was held and, alas, what changes those years have affected. Scores of faces we used to see competing for the coveted honours which the annual river carnival offered are now lying silent in heroes’ graves and we shall see them no more. Mr H T Steward, too, who for so many years filled the office of chairman of the committee of management with conspicuous ability, has joined the great majority.

The subscriptions received so far on behalf of the peace celebrations are very disappointing and, if there is not a more ready and quick response, very little will be done in Henley to celebrate the great event. At present, scarcely sufficient has been subscribed to give the schoolchildren a tea.

On Wednesday an accident occurred at the junction of Duke Street and Greys Road in Henley. A cyclist rode round the corner from Greys Road at a smart pace and, being unable to stop himself, collided with a cart which was proceeding slowly along Duke Street. He was conveyed to the Queen’s Head pub and given first aid. Fortunately, no bones were broken.