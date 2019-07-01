Fifty years ago...

NEW street decorations in the centre of Henley, which will be augmented by the floodlighting of the church and bridge for the period of Henley Royal Regatta, have transformed the normally staid appearance of the borough. They have already been favourably commented upon by residents and visitors.

Pat Matthews, chairman of the Kenton Theatre’s bankers, has agreed to cancel £7,500 of the theatre’s debts if the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society agrees to take a sub-lease of the Kenton and pay off the remainder. The society has agreed in principle, subject to the details being worked out.

Henley’s dustmen gained national recognition in a letter published in Sunday’s News of the World. June Wagstaff, writing from a Henley address, said: “Our refuse collectors (God bless ’em) are a wonderful lot. They chug into our estate every Monday morning, smiling happily, tip their hats, call me ma’am, find time to chat to baby and tell me about their families. They don’t mind if dustbins are piled too high, or if they’re smelly and spilling over.”