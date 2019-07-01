Monday, 01 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

VIOLENT storms which battered Henley on Friday have been branded the worst the town has ever seen. The monsoon conditions left roads impassable and numerous homes and shops flooded. The emergency services were besieged with calls as the equivalent of April’s total rainfall descended in just hours. Near-hurricane winds and frequent lightning strikes combined to force the first ever abandonment of the qualifying races at the royal regatta.

Radical plans to turn the Leichlingen Pavilion in Henley into a profitable venture have been suggested. It could become a tea room if the town council decides to build a new pavilion for Henley Bowls Club incorporating public toilets. The existing pavilion was built less than three years ago for more than £600,000.

Inserting a cashpoint machine at the Woolwich Building Society in Duke Street, Henley, would be a “gross disfigurement” of a fine, grade II listed shopfront, according to South Oxfordshire District Council’s conservation officer.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33