Ten years ago...

ACTOR David Hasselhoff has been trying his hand at rowing in Henley. The Baywatch star joined a crew from Upper Thames Rowing Club for a trip along the royal regatta course. Sunseekers and rowers lined the banks to watch him take his first tentative strokes in an eight. Hasselhoff was filming for a “best of British” series for the Living channel.

A teenager has reached the finals of the Miss England beauty contest. Katy Baxter, 18, of Crowsley Road, Shiplake, qualified wearing a dress that her grandmother wore as a model in the Sixties. The Henley College student said she only entered the contest as a joke after a photographic studio took pictures of her.

Boris Johnson claimed £85,299 for his constituency home near Thame between 2004 and 2008 while he was MP for Henley. Figures released by parliament.uk show that he claimed the maximum second home allowance, although he said it covered only a proportion of his mortgage interest payments. During his time as shadow minister for the arts, he claimed £49 for a copy of Who’s Who in Art —

Biographies of Leading Men and Women.