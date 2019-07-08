Ten years ago...

CELEBRITY chef Raymond Blanc has been snubbed by Henley town councillors. They have objected to two canopies outside his new Henley shop, saying that they are prohibited under conservation rules. Blanc’s company Maison Blanc wants permission for the retractable canopies and signs outside the business in Hart Street, which is due to open on Monday.

Celebrity chef Antony Worrall Thompson says the Greyhound will be a genuine local pub when it

re-opens later this month. He was forced to close the Peppard pub-restaurant after his company, AWT Restaurants, went into administration in February with debts of more than £200,000.

A businessman and his wife have been left stranded in Dubai without luggage after a baggage-handling machine broke down at Heathrow Airport. Neil Duguid and his wife Mary Sinclair, of Valley Road, Henley, had only the clothes they were wearing when they arrived at Dubai Airport at midnight on Sunday. Mr Duguid, who runs Henley Information Systems, said: “We have now been without luggage for three days. My wife and I have had to buy clothes.”