Twenty five years ago...

REVELLRY and high spirits led to a spate of injuries over the weekend of the regatta. Tragedy struck on Friday night on the riverbank by the Flowerpot Inn at Aston, when a man broke his neck jumping into shallow water. The man, who has not been named but is thought to be a 25-year-old Zimbabwean, jumped from the 6ft high bank into 18in of water, fracturing his neck in three places. Meanwhile, a young Henley woman suffered an eye haemorrhage after bungee jumping at a regatta attraction on Saturday.

Steve Redgrave’s daughters Natalie and Sophie could not wait to get their hands on daddy’s gleaming collection of gold and silverware after the Henley Royal Regatta awards ceremony on Sunday. Steve and his partner Matthew Pinsent proved yet again they were head and shoulders above the rest. Triumph in the Silver Goblets marked Steve’s 13th win at Henley at the age of 32.

Town councillors are actively looking for suitable park and ride sites at entrances to Henley. If potential areas can be found, councillors will look at the feasibility of a scheme. The aim is to attract workers arriving from out of town.