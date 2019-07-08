A hundred years ago...

A NEW feature of the regatta this year is what is called the Stewards’ Enclosure, which has been well taken up and is a good innovation, besides helping to bring grist towards paying the very heavy expenses entailed now labour and materials are at a premium. Flags were again sold for the benefit of the funds, there being a change of colour each day — the first day being white and on Thursday red.

On Saturday, a man named James Hobbs, 57, of Hambleden, was admitted to the infirmary of the Union Workhouse under doctor’s orders, being mentally deficient, but not supposed to be dangerously so. On Sunday morning he jumped out of the infirmary window and sustained injuries which caused his death.

We understand that Mr W Anker Simmons CBE has been appointed a member of the Royal Commission on Agriculture.