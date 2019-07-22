Ten years ago...

A TEENAGER from Nuffield has become one of the first people in South Oxfordshire to contract swine flu. Air cadet Charlie Taylor, 14, was diagnosed with the H1N1 virus after suffering a fever. Other cases have been reported in Henley, Nettlebed, Caversham and Wargrave as the spread of the killer flu reaches pandemic levels.

Organisers have hailed this year’s Henley Festival a “magnificent success”. Some of the biggest names in showbusiness performed during the five-day event, including mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins, veteran broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson and comedienne Jo Brand. The festival also displayed works by surrealist artist Salvador Dali.

Protesters have been told they are stuck with wheelie bins however much they “jump up and down”. The blunt statement by a council chief was made at a public meeting called to discuss the new domestic waste collection service, which has been dogged by problems and complaints in the first two months. Ann Ducker, leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “You can jump up and down as much as you like, we are not going to change the system.”